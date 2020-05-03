A motorcyclist is in hospital with serious injuries after losing control of his motorbike yesterday (Saturday).

Police, along with two Ambulance crews, were called to the incident and found the motorcyclist to have serious but not life threatening injuries.

The Police are reminding Islanders of the lockdown restrictions and to carry out only essential journeys.

In a post on the Isle of Wight Police Facebook Page, Sgt Taylor said:

“When asked about the purpose of their journey, they replied with ‘just fancied a ride’. “Unfortunately this ride has had a significant impact on resources and resulted in several officers and 2 emergency ambulances being committed whilst this matter was resolved. “A fellow bike rider who was first on the scene and helped out also couldn’t give a plausible reason as to the purpose of their journey.

“Unfortunately this is an example of why we ask people not to make unnecessary journeys during this current time. We are human and understand the weather is nice and ordinarily we would be doing social things and making the most of it, but at this difficult time we have these restrictions for a reason and ask you to please stick to them.”





