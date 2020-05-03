Fancy winning a years Disney+ membership? Then you’d better get colouring!

**Poster to colour in below**

We want to celebrate VE day, and while we can’t take to the streets and have party’s like we usually would, we can still make it special!

Download, print, and colour in our VE Day poster – or even better, draw or paint a poster of your own – and then ask mum or dad to take a photo and upload it to our VE day Facebook post, making sure to include your name and age!

The winning picture or colouring in will get 12-month Disney+ membership, with all of the Disney, Pixar, Starwars and Marvel they can handle – and to thank mum and dad for taking the photo and sending it to us we will include an M&S Hamper full of goodies!

We’ll announce the winner on our Facebook page, and contact them via Facebook messenger!

Good luck, and happy colouring!

Click image to open full size for printing.





