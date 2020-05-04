Ashey Road has been closed this afternoon (Monday) for emergency works by Southern Water.
The road has been closed from Trotters Riding School to Rosemary Cottages to allow work to take place .
Diversions are in place.
The road has been closed from Trotters Riding School to Rosemary Cottages to allow work to take place .
Diversions are in place.
We use cookies to offer you a better browsing experience, analyze site traffic, personalize content, and serve targeted advertisements. Read about how we use cookies and how you can control them by clicking "Privacy Preferences". If you continue to use this site, you consent to our use of cookies.