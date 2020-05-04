A male on the Isle of Wight has been arrested after allegedly coughing in the face of police officers, claiming he had coronavirus.

Police said they were called to Shanklin on Saturday night (2).

It’s alleged that the male assaulted three officers – two by coughing in their faces while claiming to have COVID-19, and the third by attempting to bite an officer on the leg while in custody.

No further officers were injured in this incident.

