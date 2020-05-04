Piers Morgan has revealed he will not present Good Morning Britain on Monday after being tested for coronavirus.

The presenter, 55, tweeted that he had started feeling unwell over the last 48 hours.

He wrote: On medical advice, and out of an abundance of caution for a mild symptom that arose in past 48hrs, I’ve had a test for COVID-19 and so won’t be working on GMB until I get the result back, which should be tomorrow.

It comes three weeks after his co-host, Susanna Reid, self-isolated at her London home when a member of her household developed symptoms of COVID-19.

Journalists are classed as key workers and, like all broadcasters including Sky News, Morgan has been respecting social distancing rules while on air.

His news came as the Department of Health said 315 more people had died in UK hospitals, care homes and the wider community, bringing the total number of fatalities to 28,446.

It is the lowest figure since March.

The government missed its 100,000 daily target for tests, with 76,496 carried out.

(c) Sky News 2020: Piers Morgan forced off TV after having coronavirus test



