Isle of Wight police have charged a man from Sandown after the assault of three officers on Saturday (May 2).

As previously reported by Isle of Wight Radio, a man was arrested for coughing at police officers after claiming he was infected with coronavirus and attempting to bite the leg of another.

Hampshire Constabulary says 30 year old Stefan Lord, from Winchester Close in Sandown, has been charged with three offences of assaulting an emergency worker, along with two offences of criminal damage to property.





