The number of confirmed cases of coronavirus on the Isle of Wight has risen by two.

145 people now have the illness on the Isle of Wight, as of today (Friday). That figure has risen from 143.

It is likely the introduction of a testing centre to the Island has contributed towards the rise.

The number of people who have died with coronavirus at St Mary’s Hospital has risen by one, to 29. More here.

It takes the total number of people to have passed away on the Island, after contracting the virus, to 35.

As previously reported by Isle of Wight Radio, three new deaths have been recorded on the Isle of Wight outside of hospital.

Do not leave your home if you have coronavirus symptoms

Do not leave your home if you have either:

a high temperature – this means you feel hot to touch on your chest or back (you do not need to measure your temperature)

– this means you feel hot to touch on your chest or back (you do not need to measure your temperature) a new, continuous cough – this means coughing a lot for more than an hour, or 3 or more coughing episodes in 24 hours (if you usually have a cough, it may be worse than usual)

To protect others, do not go to places like a GP surgery, pharmacy or hospital. Stay at home.

Use the 111 online coronavirus service to find out what to do.



