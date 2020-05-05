A popular Isle of Wight bakery – whose profits go to charity – has been broken into, with damage sustained to its shop and office.

Scarrots Lane Bakery, based in Newport, says food has been wasted – and its doors, windows and equipment have been damaged.

The bakery is owned and run by charity Community Action Isle of Wight and all profits support the charity in the work it does.

The bakery is continuing to supply village shops round the island and home deliveries to residents in the Newport area and wholesale deliveries still went out this morning and will tomorrow.

Mike Bulpitt, CEO Community Action IW, said:

“Not much was taken except a till and some charity boxes, as there isn’t a lot to take, but the damage caused with smashed windows, broken doors, broken light fittings and bakery products strewn about the floor. “After a morning clear up we’re ready to go again this afternoon, but it’s just a bit dispiriting, given everything else going on.”

Investigations are ongoing and CCTV is being checked.

The owners are urging anyone with information to contact them or the police on 101.

To place an order for a delivery in the Newport & Carisbrooke area, call 01983 521187.



