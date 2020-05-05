The Isle of Wight’s McDonald’s branches aren’t among the first 15 which are reopening in the country.

The company closed its locations on the Island and across the UK last month (March) due to the coronavirus lockdown.

As the Government plans to set out its plans to restrict lockdown measures, some restaurants will be opening their doors again – but for delivery only.

At this stage, McDonald’s in Ryde and Newport will stay shut.

Paul Pomroy, McDonald’s CEO UK and Ireland, said:

“In March we took the decision to temporarily close our restaurants in the UK and Ireland for the safety of our employees and customers. “As part of our reopening planning, we have been listening to you and our employees, and we have worked closely with UK and Irish governments and trade bodies to help ensure we do this responsibly. We have deliberately taken our time, we want to get this right. “We sought the views of our employees as we worked through our reopening planning, to give us all confidence in the measures we are introducing to keep them safe. We understand everyone has been affected by this global crisis differently and therefore when it comes to returning to work, our people will be encouraged to make the right decision, based on their personal circumstances. “On May 13 we will reopen 15 of our restaurants in the UK; this will be in a limited capacity with delivery only.”





