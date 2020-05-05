Isle of Wight Radio was given the opportunity to ask questions at the Government’s daily coronavirus briefing.

Journalist, Oliver Dyer, was given the opportunity to ask questions to the Health Secretary, Matt Hancock and professors John Newton and Jonathan Van-Tam.

Meanwhile, Mr Hancock also spoke to us live on Isle of Wight Radio Breakfast Show this morning (Tuesday).

Yesterday (Monday), it was revealed that a new coronavirus app would be trialled on the Isle of Wight.

The NHS revealed details of its contact-tracing app, which will be used to track COVID-19 infections.

Details about the app can be found here – https://iwradio.co.uk/2020/05/04/isle-of-wight-residents-encouraged-to-download-coronavirus-contact-tracing-app/

WATCH: ISLE OF WIGHT RADIO SPEAKING TO GOVERNMENT

WATCH: Isle of Wight Radio's Oliver Dyer put questions to the Health Secretary, Matt Hancock, at tonight's (Mon) Government coronavirus update following the announcement that a new contact-tracing app will be trialled here.

LISTEN: Matt Hancock on the Isle of Wight Radio Breakfast Show

Matt Hancock – Secretary of State for Health and Social Care. Speaking to Isle of Wight Radio this morning (Tuesday).






