More than two thirds of those who completed an Isle of Wight Radio Facebook poll say they will download the NHS’ new contact tracing app.

As previously reported by Isle of Wight Radio, the app, created by NHSX, has been rolled out to healthcare workers and Isle of Wight Council staff from today (Tuesday).

Letters will be sent to Island household from Thursday (7), urging you to sign up.

Isle of Wight Radio asked: “The Isle of Wight will be the first place to trial a new coronavirus contact tracing smartphone app.

“If successful, it could lead the way in the UK and help to lower the chance of a second wave of infections.

“Will you be downloading it?”

79% of those who took part chose the ‘yes’ option, whilst 21% of people said ‘no’.

Health Secretary Matt Hancock welcomed the results of Isle of Wight Radio’s poll during yesterday’s Downing Street briefing – and again in the House of Commons this morning (Tuesday).

As previously reported, Isle of Wight Radio journalist Oliver Dyer asked how the Government intended to get the Island’s elderly population on board and whether the roll-out of the app would result in the easing of lockdown measures here.

WATCH what he said here…

Mr Hancock also joined Isle of Wight Radio’s Breakfast Show team this morning, when we put your questions to him.





