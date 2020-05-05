We’re being warned about a ‘pop up’ online advertising scam which promises free trials – then takes money from your account monthly.

Trading Standards says these scams are usually “too good to be true” offers, such as, free trial products which will continue to debit your account monthly for large sums of money.

One Island resident reported that she clicked on one of these adverts for a new face cream and received her trial sample but was devastated to realise later that her account had been debited a further two times for the sum of £199.

A spokesperson for Trading Standards said:

‘Please do not click on pop-up adverts and if you do look very closely at the small print and perhaps google the company and any reviews as very often victims will put their comments online. Be very careful about who you give your bank details to – check them out before giving over any information.’

Report a scam here.



