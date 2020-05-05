The number of people who have died with coronavirus at St Mary’s Hospital has risen by one, to 29.

It takes the total number of people to have passed away on the Island, after contracting the virus, to 35.

As previously reported by Isle of Wight Radio, three new deaths have been recorded on the Isle of Wight outside of hospital.

As of yesterday (Monday), 143 confirmed cases of COVID-19 have been recorded on the Island. That figure had stood at 128.

We’re awaiting a comment from the Isle of Wight NHS Trust.



