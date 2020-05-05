News updates from Beacon’s regular South Wight council columnists:

News from Cllr Ian Ward BEM

COUNCILLOR FOR SANDOWN SOUTH. CABINET MEMBER FOR INFRASTRUCTURE & TRANSPORT

The current Coronavirus situation is genuinely concerning for all of us and it is important that we abide by the Government and Medical advisors who tell that we must isolate ourselves if we possibly can. Naturally, our NHS staff, medical staff, care workers and many other people who we now realise are crucial to our community do have to go to work and we send them our grateful thanks.

IW COUNCIL – STILL VERY BUSY

Instructions to self-isolate also applies to Councillors and Council Officers but the need for them to continue working is as important now than during normal times. The Cabinet is meeting twice a week via Skype and our meetings often include the Chief Executive and other senior officers.

SANDOWN REGENERATION – MOSTLY ON HOLD

In addition to helping Sandown residents with issues they may have, I’m sure you know I consider the regeneration of Sandown as one of my main priorities. To promote that I was meeting regularly with Planners, Empty Homes Officers, Developers, commercial companies, and property owners to keep up to date on the progress of the various property issues in Sandown South. Unfortunately, many of these projects are now suspended for the foreseeable future. Below is the latest situation with some of these properties:

A. Corner Building – Fitzroy Street / Station Avenue – Compulsory Purchase

The IW Council has previously negotiated with the owner of the derelict white building on the corner of Fitzroy Street and Station Avenue, asking him to show that he was taking active steps to refurbish the building by the end of February. Unfortunately, there has been no evidence of progress, so the IW Council is now taking action to initiate compulsory purchase of the property.

B. Planning Application Submitted for Sandown Town Hall

The planning application for Sandown Town Hall has now been submitted. The redevelopment will comprise eleven accommodation units of six 1-bedroom flats, two 2-bedroom houses, two 3-bedroom houses and one 4-bedroom maisonette. The rear extensions at the rear of the Town Hall will be demolished to make room for the houses. In addition, the main hall will be retained for community use.

C. Planning Application Submitted for Empty Site on Beachfield Road

The site of the old Belgrave Hotel on Beachfield Road has been bought by a developer who has just submitted a planning application for 10 semi-detached houses on the site.

D. Update on The Ocean Hotel

I am pleased to report that progress is being made to address the problem of the Ocean Hotel. The site has been surveyed by the Receiver’s contractors to determine the cost of work specified by the IW Council Planning Dept to make the site safe. This cost has now been calculated and the Receivers are seeking the funding to get the work done. In the meantime, the Receivers are seeking buyers for the site and were hopeful that the hotel will be sold in around 12 months’ time. However, this aspiration may not be achieved due to COVID19.

E. Update on the Shop on Corner of the High Street and York Road (Old Kebab Shop)

Residents may be concerned that despite being granted planning permission, the owner of the site may not be progressing its redevelopment. However, this is not the case, the architect working on the refurbishment of the old kebab shop has told me that he has finished the plans which are now awaiting approval and the owner is engaging with structural engineer.

OTHER ISLAND ISSUES

IW Council Parking Charges Suspended – Except on Esplanades

As many people are not using their cars to go to work on-street spaces could be at a premium in some areas. To ease this problem, all charges in both Long and Short Stay car parks that are open have been suspended without any time restrictions. On-Street charges are also suspended, but the specified time limitations still apply.

Newport Traffic Plan – Going Well

The reconfiguration of the St Mary’s junction into a traffic-light controlled junction is well underway and currently on schedule. An alteration to the traffic flow towards the Coppins Bridge roundabout is being trialled which is designed to reduce the tailback queues in the inside lane of Medina Way by directing the Sandown/Shanklin/Town Centre traffic into the outside lane. The reconfiguration does seem to be working but it is hard to declare it a success because of the huge reduction in traffic. We will have to wait until levels of traffic return to normal before deciding whether to continue with the new lane layout.

Island Roads Re-Surfacing Programme – Suspended

Due to COVID19 issue the Island Roads resurfacing programme for roads and footpaths has been suspended. However, normal maintenance work i.e. Pot Holes etc is still being carried out. If you want to report a defect ring Tel: 822440 or email: [email protected]

Floating Bridge 6

The Floating Bridge is still providing a regular and reliable service. Since last year it has met around 95% of its schedule (which is better than cross Solent ferries!) Last month it achieved 99.1% of its schedule. Plans are underway to deal with the occasional strong tide.

Ian Ward

Email: [email protected], Tel: 403193 Mob: 07772559093

News from Cllr Paul Brading

It’s fair to say that we are now in extraordinary times, that none of us could have anticipated.

I would like to reiterate the key information to all residents. Firstly, if you think you have any of the symptoms of the Coronavirus please immediately call NHS 111 for advice and guidance. Secondly the IOW Council has a dedicated helpline, 01983 823600. This is for anyone that needs help because of self-isolation, anyone who is alone and needs support, and anyone who feels vulnerable.

The IOW Council’s helpline will also link into the Bay Support Hub, and its many volunteers.

Alternatively you can always contact the Bay Hub directly at [email protected]

Finally, I want to personal thank all the wonderful NHS staff, the key workers, and the general community of the Isle of Wight, coming together to help each other in these unprecedented times.

To all my residents please stay safe, follow guidelines, and lets all help and support each other.

If there is anything at all you would like my help and support with, or matters you want to discuss, please contact me at [email protected], or call me on 07719174690.

News updates from Shanklin South & Central: Cllr Chris Quirk and Cllr Michael Beston

Isle of Wight Council Statement on Dogs on Beaches and Social Distancing

The IW Council has agreed to extend the period of time that dog walkers can use beaches to exercise their dogs, beyond 1st May when the normal restriction come into force. This decision will help people to follow government guidelines for social distancing when exercising by keeping the beach available for this purpose and reducing the need for people to converge on alternative areas. People are reminded to only ever walk to the beach for this purpose, in line with national guidance, which states that people should stay local, use open spaces near to their home, and not travel unnecessarily. If people can access beaches on foot from their homes then they should ensure they are practising social distancing measures (keeping two metres apart from others outside their household). You should only leave the house for very limited purposes: Shopping for basic necessities, for example food and medicine, which must be as infrequent as possible. One form of exercise a day, for example a run, walk, or cycle – alone or with members of your household. Any medical need, including to donate blood, avoid or escape risk of injury or harm, or to provide care or to help a vulnerable person. Travelling for work purposes, but only where you cannot work from home. Latest advice here: www.gov.uk/coronavirus

Government Grant Funding for Qualifying Island Business Ratepayers

The IW Council is now in receipt of government grant support amounting to £62.8 million to help qualifying Island business ratepayers during the coronavirus crisis. The payments to those eligible businesses will roll out as swiftly as it is able – but is very much dependent on businesses checking if they are eligible and then providing their relevant details to ensure direct payment.

This can be done via a form on the IWC website, accessed via www.iow.gov.uk/covid19_businessadvice which also gives details of the eligibility criteria.

Grant payments are for eligible business ratepayers in specific categories:

Small business grant funding of £10k for all eligible business in receipt of small business rate relief or rural rate relief. Grant funding of £10k for retail, hospitality and leisure businesses with property with a rateable value of £15k and under. Grant funding of £25k for retail, hospitality and leisure businesses with property with a rateable value of more than £15k and less than £51k. It is vital to have the latest up to date details to achieve direct and swift payment for each business, so we would urge those businesses who believe they qualify to complete the form on the IWC website. IWC staff are working incredibly hard to process these details and payments on your behalf; it is priority to get payment to you as quickly as they can. Meanwhile, details of all areas of government support for businesses, employers, employees and the self-employed will be updated and available via the IWC website as shown above.

Hampshire Constabulary – Isle of Wight Police

The Police Force are constantly working hard to protect our communities in these unprecedented times. If it’s not an emergency or urgent, please use the online services instead of calling 101. Only contact them about breaches of the ‘COVID-19 stay at home’ measures if you feel there is a significant issue or serious breach of the restrictions: www.hampshire.police.uk

Please stay at home – Save lives and protect the NHS.

Take care and stay safe, regards, Chris and Michael.

If you have, or wish to discuss any particular concern or matter, please contact us on [email protected] 07802 705831 or [email protected] 07885 644426.



