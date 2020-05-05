Wight Proms organisers are hosting an online gala with some famous faces and Island talent expected – to raise funds for the NHS on the Isle of Wight.

Wight Proms founder Mike Christie is launching the ‘Wight Proms – Stay at Home Gala’ which will be an online concert with donations going to help to keep NHS staff safe during the pandemic – as well as other resources such as training and equipment.

The gala will be free but Islanders watching are encouraged to donate.

Islanders are also being encouraged to submit a poem, piece of artwork or 30-second video which shows the impact of the lockdown on them, by simply posting it on social media with the hashtag #WightPromsGala and these may be chosen to be part of the gala. 

Stream the Gala HERE on May 15 at 7pm.

Find out more about the event via Facebook.

