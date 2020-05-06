A Ryde care worker has received a special birthday surprise from her colleagues.

Nicola McDonald works at Annefield Grange Care Home and is celebrating her 25th birthday today (Wednesday).

She’s currently in lockdown with residents and unable to spend the day with her family.

This morning, her colleagues decided to surprise her by decorating the home, while other colleagues who aren’t on lockdown sang Happy Birthday from outside – maintaining social distancing.

When you're in lockdown on your birthday and you walk out the front door to this, literally have the best friend, thank you so much for organising all of this my little duck duck ❤️I love you all so much 🥰😭❤️

Nicola’s mum, Caroline, told Isle of Wight Radio:

"I'm gutted I can't give my little girl a kiss and cuddle on her special day! "But I would like to acknowledge all the people who have left loved ones and family to keep their residents safe at this awful time."






