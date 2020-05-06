Briddlesford Road will become one-way from Monday (11), as the Isle of Wight Council reopens Lynnbottom tip.

A 30mph speed restriction will also be in force along the popular route.

As previously reported by Isle of Wight Radio, the Household Waste and Recycling Centre will open with ‘reduced capabilities’ from Monday.

Islanders will have to book online, with visitors having to select half-hourly slots.

To coincide with its reopening, Briddlesford Road – from its junction with Gravel Pit Lane to its junctions with Long Lane – will be made one-way, in a north to south direction.

Island Roads says it is to allow safe access to and from the Civic Amenity Centre.

The diversion will affect Long Lane, Staplers Road Whiterails Road.



