Mindless vandals have scrawled vile graffiti on a historic Isle of Wight monument.

In a picture sent to Isle of Wight Radio, graffiti can be seen written on a statue at Fort Victoria.

Some of the wording appears to, disgustingly, refer to Captain (Colonel) Tom Moore – the 100-year fundraiser who raised an incredible £30 million for the NHS.

Isle of Wight Radio has chosen to blank out part of the graffiti due to the offensive wording.

Fort Victoria is a former military fort built in the 1850s to guard the Solent.

This Friday (8), the Isle of Wight will join national commemorations to mark 75 years since VE Day – to mark the end of World War Two.

Anyone with information is advised to contact police on 101.



