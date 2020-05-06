The Isle of Wight’s waste and recycling centres will reopen from next week, but Islanders will have to book a slot in advance.

The Isle of Wight Council says, in order to protect staff and visitors, Lynnbottom and Afton Marsh tips will limit the number of visitors within 30 minute periods.

Residents will be able to book a time slot to go to the recycling centres from Wednesday (6).

Lynbottom will re-open with reduced capacity from Monday (11) and Afton Marsh from Saturday (16). Booking slots will be available from 10am to 5pm.

Households will only be able to book one slot within a two-week period to ensure as many people who need to visit can do so.

There will be 10 slots available per half-hour at Lynbottom and five per half-hour at Afton Marsh.

The Isle of Wight Council says there will also only be a limited number of items that can be taken to the HWRC:

• Garden waste

• Asbestos and plasterboard with a permit ONLY (plus booking slot).

• Waste electronics and electrical equipment (WEEE) no larger than an under-counter fridge.

• Batteries

• Wood (man Made and natural)

• Hard Plastics.

No general waste (non-recyclable/black bin), rubble, soil or DIY waste will be accepted on site.

No vans, trailers or pickup trucks will be admitted in order to maintain flow of car-sized vehicle waste volumes only.

Staff will not be able to assist removal of waste from vehicles as they normally would, in order to maintain effective social distancing.

Natasha Dix, Strategic Manger for Waste said:

“While people have been on lockdown, we appreciate that they may have focused on organising at home and may need to remove some excess items from their properties that they cannot store or that cannot be collected at the kerbside. “We are still operating bulky waste collections if people cannot or do not want to travel to the tip. There are also a limited number of green waste subscriptions available if people would like to sign up for a fortnightly kerbside collection of their garden waste.”

Councillor Steve Hastings, Cabinet member for waste and recycling said:

“I would continue to request that people stay home, protect the NHS and save lives. Lockdown isn’t over. This managed re-opening is only to be used where excess waste cannot be stored at home or otherwise collected.”

Slots can be booked here.



