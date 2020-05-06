Police on the Isle of Wight are appealing for witnesses following a series of burglaries in Newport.

Hampshire Constabulary says the first burglary occurred at around 2am yesterday morning (Tuesday) at Market Bakery in Scarrots Lane, as Isle of Wight Radio previously reported.

Substantial damage was caused to the inside of the premises and a cash register was stolen.

At around 3.50am, the Retreat Café in Scarrots Lane was also broken into and food was removed from inside.

Police are appealing for witnesses who may have seen a man described as wearing jeans, dark trainers and a dark T-shirt, between 3.50am and 4.20am on yesterday morning in the vicinity of Scarrots Lane and South Street.

Did you see anyone acting suspiciously, or perhaps carrying a heavy item?

Have you located a discarded cash register somewhere on the Island?

These incidents have had a significant impact on the businesses affected, and police would like to identify the person responsible as soon as possible.

Anyone with information is asked to contact police on 101, quoting crime reference number 44200158083.



