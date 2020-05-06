Ryde School has told Isle of Wight Radio ‘grades will be accurate’, following reports that some fee paying institutions are “exploiting a loophole” by setting virtual mock exams to improve their students’ grades.

EXCLUSIVE

The Isle of Wight Council says it is ‘not aware’ of any Island school breaching guidance from the watchdog and Government by allowing students to undertake any form of mock exams.

The Government says schools are responsible for submitting predicted grades to exam boards based on previous mock exams and “non-exam assessment” by May 29, after A-level and GCSE exams were cancelled because of coronavirus.

Following the concerns raised by a union to The Telegraph Newspaper, Isle of Wight Radio has been reassured by the Headmaster of Ryde School pupils ‘are not having any formal assessments or mock exams’ adding ‘clearly we would expect grades to improve from mock exams’, when they are submitted this month.

A spokesperson for the exams watchdog Ofqual told Isle of Wight Radio ‘caution’ must be exercised by Heads of Centers where there is evidence to suggest a ‘change in performance’.

In a letter seen by Isle of Wight Radio, Ryde School Headmaster Mark Waldron says due to the guidance issued by The Office of Qualifications and Examinations Regulation (Ofqual) the school has ‘revised’ its ‘initial idea of some assessments’.

The letter to parents sent by Mr Waldron reads:

‘Instead we will be doing teaching and learning with assessment integrated into the work we do. These arrangements we shared with pupils last week.’

A spokesperson for the watchdog Ofqual told Isle of Wight Radio:

‘In our published guidance to schools and colleges, we made clear that, where additional work has been completed after schools and colleges were closed on 20 March, Heads of Centre should exercise caution where that evidence suggests a change in performance. In many cases this is likely to reflect the circumstances and context in which the work is done.’

In a statement, Mr Waldron said:

‘All good teaching and learning includes assessment as a matter of course but the continuation of teaching does not mean pupils will improve on a previous potential grade because no potential grades have yet been awarded. ‘What it does mean is that the potential grades we submit will be as accurate as possible which is what all schools should be seeking to do as a matter of fairness. Clearly we would expect grades to improve from mock exams as the whole point of mock exams is that pupils learn from their mistakes. That is why schools have been asked to submit predicted grades and not mock grades.[sic]’





