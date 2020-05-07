Special hardship payments totalling £752,000 have now been allocated to help the 5,020 Island households who are currently in receipt of Local Council Tax Support (LCTS) for those of working age.

The payments are from a fund of £1.1 million provided to the Isle of Wight Council by the government as part of its coronavirus package of support.

The support takes the form of £150 per LCTS claimant and has been allocated directly onto council tax accounts, with a revised statement issued to recipients to reflect the change.

The remainder of the £1.1 million will be set aside for new LCTS claimants and extreme hardship cases.

Council leader, Councillor Dave Stewart, said: “This extra support for Island households is crucial in these very difficult times, and I am pleased that we have been able to allocate it swiftly to claimants’ accounts and to use it for new claimants and those in particular difficulty.”

More details on the funding can be found here.



