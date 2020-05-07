“The more glitches we find, the more we are doing our job” says the Isle of Wight MP, after some Islanders reported being unable to download the NHS’ new contact-tracing app.

Bob Seely is urging all Islanders to report feedback “to make sure it works well”. More than 29,000 people have already installed the technology, as Isle of Wight Radio exclusively revealed earlier.

However, some Android users on the Island have reported problems when downloading it.

The question has also been asked over whether the app, which uses low bluetooth energy, drains battery life – something which has been dismissed.

One Islander told Isle of Wight Radio:

“I would love to download the App but my Samsung S6 Edge has Android version 7 so can’t download it. “My phone isn’t that old and otherwise works perfectly well. “This could be an issue to take up, so hopefully this may get picked up as part of the trial and extra Android versions will be added.”

Mr Seely is welcoming feedback on the app, insisting it is vital during the pilot.

He says the “the more feedback we can give the experts, the better for us”:

“We’re not expecting it to be perfect. The more glitches we find for them [experts], the more we are doing our jobs as Islanders to make this system works well. We’re downloading this because it is in our interest. “It keeps our NHS safe and keeps our care homes safer. It’s helping in all the ways to protect us.”

Mr Seely is urging Islanders to reported problems with the app here. You can also email [email protected] with the subject line ‘feedback’.

If you are using an Apple iPhone, you can download the coronavirus app here.

If you are using an Android, you can download the coornavirus app here.

More information about downloading the app can be found here.



