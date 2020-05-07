Charlotte was last seen yesterday afternoon (Wednesday) at around 4.45pm in the Brading area.

When seen, Charlotte was wearing dark blue trousers, black socks but no shoes, a white knitted top and a black zip up hoody with a pink lined hood.

She is described as being five feet five inches tall, of slim building with long dyed red hair which is normally in a bun, the roots of her hair are showing which are brown. Charlotte also has a small scar on her forehead, above her right eye.

Her family and police are growing increasingly concerned for her welfare.

Officers will be calling on addresses to check gardens and outbuildings.

Volunteers from Wight Search & Rescue are assisting in the search.

If you have seen Charlotte or know of her whereabouts, call police on 101, quoting reference 44200160643.