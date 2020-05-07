A revolutionary app, that the Government hopes will slow the spread of coronavirus and eventually defeat it, is being rolled out to Isle of Wight households from today (Thursday).

On Monday (4), Health Secretary Matt Hancock famously declared “where the Isle of Wight leads, Britain follows”.

It was in reference to the Island, and its 140,000+ population, being chosen as the ‘test bed’ for the app. It is being piloted here, before being launched nationwide.

Mr Hancock told Isle of Wight Radio that it is “not just an app.” He said:

“It is a whole system of test, track and trace. The idea is to be able to trace the virus, find out when somebody has the virus. “Find out who they might have passed it onto and to be able to trace the virus to defeat it and slow the spread.”

As Isle of Wight Radio previously reported, NHS staff and council workers have been able to download it since Tuesday (5).

From today, all Isle of Wight residents are being urged to sign up to the NHSX developed technology.

Letters (see below) are being sent to Island households from 9am this morning. They will be delivered between 7-11 May.

Still wary about downloading the new contact tracing app?

Isle of Wight Radio journalist Oliver Dyer put your questions to the Health Secretary during Monday’s (4) Government briefing.

Watch here:

If that did not answer your question, Matt Hancock also joined us on the Breakfast Show the following day.

Watch that here:

If you are using an Apple iPhone, you can download the coronavirus app here.

If you are using an Android, you can download the coornavirus app here.

More information about downloading the app can be found here.



