A person ‘in difficulties’ in the sea prompted a call-out for Cowes RNLI earlier today (Thursday).

Crews were called to just off Gurnard at around 1.53pm, after someone found themselves in trouble.

Cowes RNLI says the person was ‘assisted ashore’, before it had arrived at the incident.

++SHOUT++ paged at 1353 to a person in difficulties in the sea off Gurnard. Stood down before launch as person was assisted ashore. As lovely as our beaches are, please stay away from the sea 🌊 #rnli #iwnews pic.twitter.com/C7H3bYlNhd — Cowes RNLI Lifeboat Station (@CowesRNLI) May 7, 2020





