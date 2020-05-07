A person ‘in difficulties’ in the sea prompted a call-out for Cowes RNLI earlier today (Thursday).

Crews were called to just off Gurnard at around 1.53pm, after someone found themselves in trouble.

Thanks to Cowes RNLI

Cowes RNLI says the person was ‘assisted ashore’, before it had arrived at the incident.



