Doorstep Singalong With Isle Of Wight’s Company B For VE Day

Tonight (Thursday) we are being urged to singalong with Company B UK from our doorsteps on the Isle of Wight – to mark VE Day tomorrow.
The singers have timed the singalong of Vera Lynn’s classic from the 1940’s ‘We’ll Meet Again” for just after the Clap for Carers at 8.05pm this evening.
Scroll for a video…
It is hoped the whole Island will take part – as well as some places on the mainland.
Company B UK said:
“We’d love for members of public to join in from their drives, gardens, windows, or front doors.
“Any singers who would like to join in, please message us for more details!
“Lets spread our joy, our thanks, our love”
Find out more via the vocal group’s Facebook Page here.