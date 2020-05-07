The historic air raid warden’s shelter in Wellow has been refurbished by

Island Roads in time for VE day.

An Island roads district responder team has made sure the structure on the Main Road through Wellow was clear of vegetation before being given a fresh coat of paint.

Dave Wallis, Island Roads operation and maintenance manager said:

“It is certainly one of the more unusual features on the highway network and we were pleased to have it looking in top condition in time for VE Day. “It is important that local historical features like this shelter are preserved

and it is nice that we have received some positive feedback from the local community.”

During the Second World War, one of the jobs of ARP Wardens was to monitor and report bomb damage after a Luftwaffe raid.

A network of these shelters was established throughout the country and they were connected by telephone or messenger to higher command. Today as well as being used as a shelter from the elements, the hut is also used to display village notices and information.



