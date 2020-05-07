More than 29,000 people have downloaded the new coronavirus app which is being trialled on the Isle of Wight, according to the Island’s MP Bob Seely.

The contact tracing app was launched to NHS staff and council workers on Tuesday – and officially rolled out to Isle of Wight residents today (Thursday).

Mr Seely also confirmed that 17 people have contacted the NHS today reporting COVID-19 symptoms, following on from 11 yesterday – resulting in 28 in total.

Speaking to Isle of Wight Radio, Mr Seely said:

“As of 11.08am, there have been just shy of 30,000 downloads. If they are all Islanders – and we assume adult mobile phone usage of around 90,000 on the Island – it means a third have download it already. “We are making really good progress. After the letters arrived to residents this morning there was an amazing response – Islanders are coming on side. “There have been slightly more iPhones than Android so far and we know that 17 people have spoken with the NHS today after reporting symptoms – and those tests are going out to them. There were also 11 yesterday. “This is all based on the fact that the downloads are from people on the Island. This is very strong, positive news. We are also assuming very high downloads among NHS staff and council workers.”

Meanwhile Mr Seely has rebuffed claims from the Joint Committees on Human Rights which said it had ‘significant concerns that must be addressed before the app is rolled out nationwide.’ The Parliamentary Committee said the app must not be released in its current form without increased data and privacy protections.

However, Mr Seely strongly disputed those claims.

He said:

“I’m sorry, I just don’t buy it. I have never downloaded an app that has asked me fewer questions about data privacy. All it is asking for is the first half of your postcode. “At this point, we need to trust the NHS and the NHS Digital arm (NHSX). I have downloaded it and I don’t have a problem with it. “There is a problem with data privacy in general, and this app is not part of the problem.”

You can download the coronavirus NHS app here – https://covid19.nhs.uk/





