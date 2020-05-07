Do you need to report a ‘phishing email’? – which looks genuine but is in fact malicious and could take you to strange websites, steal your passwords or download viruses.

Isle of Wight Radio has received reports of a number of scams targeting the Isle of Wight during the coronavirus crisis – including one involving ‘pop-ups’, as reported yesterday (Thursday).

We are being urged to forward any evidence of ‘phishing emails’ directly to the National Cyber Security’s new email address at [email protected]

A spokesperson for Trading Standards said:

“Once clicked, you may be sent to a dodgy website which could download viruses onto your computer, or steal your passwords. The criminal’s goal is to convince you to click on the links within their scam email or text message, or to give away sensitive information (such as bank details). “If the emails link to malicious content they will be taken down or blocked so by forwarding these messages you are protecting the UK from emails scams and cybercrime.





