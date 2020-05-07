Officers say a 42 year old suffered the injuries.

It’s understood the incident happened in Sandown.

Police say a 35 year old woman from Ventnor has been arrested, and has also been treated for minor injuries.

A Hampshire Constabulary spokesperson said:

“This appears to be an isolated incident, and as such there is no suggestion of a wider problem or risk to the public.

“We wont be making any further comment on this for the moment whilst our investigation continues – but please do call in via 101 if you have any information about the incident. The reference number is 44200160396.”