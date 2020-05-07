The mayors and councils of Sandown and Shanklin have worked together to encourage residents to continue to follow the public health guidance, and also take time, safely, to commemorate and celebrate the 75th Anniversary of VE Day.

Sandown Mayor, Gary Young, said:

“We are grateful for residents for respecting the public health guidance, available on our websites, and for all of the community efforts to support vulnerable and disadvantaged residents through the helpline and volunteering.”

Shanklin Mayor, Steve Knight, added:

“We had planned a range of commemorative and celebrative events for VE Day, including working with local schools to produce commemorative Mugs designed by students, a church service, and other celebrations – but the current situation won’t allow this.”

The Bay’s councils have contributed to a special film to be published tomorrow (Friday), as well as forwarded the commemorative mugs to the students that designed them at the schools involved, and will work possible events for VJ Day in August, subject to the situation at the time.

The mayors jointly concluded:

“In the most difficult of times, we hope the community will participate safely in the Anniversary, joining the on-line singalong, a party in their own home, or observing the two minutes silence at 11am – we can respect and remember the events of 75 years ago, as well as recognise the efforts of so many individuals today.”

The town councils have placed public health guidance on their websites, have encouraged residents to participate in the track and trace app, and whilst following public health guidance, are continuing to review options for when the guidance is relaxed or revised.



