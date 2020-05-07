Wightlink is reminding customers to continue to follow the Government’s instructions and stay at home – particularly over the Bank Holiday weekend – to reduce the spread of coronavirus.

In a personal message from Wightlink’s Chief Executive, Keith Greenfield, the ferry firm has urged those customers with bookings to change their booking to a future date unless their visit to the Isle of Wight is essential.

At a time when the ferry operator would be transporting many thousands of visitors to the Isle of Wight, Wightlink has reiterated its role in carrying essential goods, services and key workers only, for the time being.

Keith Greenfield, Wightlink’s Chief Executive, added:

“We appreciate that the vast majority of our customers are following the stay at home measures and we’re very grateful to those who are doing so. Please help us to protect those living on the Isle of Wight by staying at home.”





