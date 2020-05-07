Have you downloaded the new coronavirus contact tracing app yet?

It’s gone live to ALL Isle of Wight residents today (Thursday), having been rolled out to NHS workers and council staff earlier this week.

It’s hoped it’ll track and trace coronavirus, slowing the spread.

On Monday, Health Secretary Matt Hancock declared “where the Isle of Wight leads, Britain follows”.

How to download the NHS COVID-19 app to both Apple and Android devices:

1. Type www.covid19.nhs.uk into the browser on your phone. This will take you

to the official Isle of Wight NHS COVID-19 app webpage.

2. Select either Apple App Store or Google Play Store depending on the kind of

phone you have.

3. You will be taken out of your browser and into your phone’s app store.

4. The app can only be found by clicking the link: you may not be able to

search for the app in the app store.

5. In your app store, choose to install the NHS COVID-19 app.

6. Once the app is downloaded, open it and follow the instructions within the

app.

7. If in the future, if you become unwell with a high temperature or a new,

continuous cough, you should open the app and enter your symptoms. The

app will tell you how to arrange a swab test for Coronavirus and the NHS will

send an anonymous message to other app users you’ve been near, advising

them what to do.

If you are having difficulty installing the app on your phone, or are unsure of what to

do, ask for help from friends or family. For further advice see www.covid19.nhs.uk



