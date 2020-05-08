More than 50,000 Islanders have now downloaded the Coronavirus App according to a Government Minister.

In a statement shown to Isle of Wight Radio, Health Minister Nadine Dorries said:

“We would like to thank the residents of the Isle of Wight for leading the way and being the first to try the new NHS COVID-19 app. “There has been a fantastic reaction on the island so far, with over 50,000 people downloading and using the app. Their valuable feedback will help us to refine the app, paving the way towards a national roll-out when the time is right. “A huge thank you to the residents of the island for your support.”

A source close to Isle of Wight Radio says it’s estimated around 90,000 adult Islanders have mobile phones – meaning nearly 50% have downloaded the new technology.

As first reported by Isle of Wight Radio yesterday (Thursday) the number of downloads had stood at around 30,000 according to the Island’s MP Bob Seely.

On the announcement today (Friday) Mr Seely told Isle of Wight Radio:

“This is fantastic news for the Isle of Wight and the nation – I will continue to encourage all Islanders to download the app to save lives, protect the NHS and drive the nation forward in fighting coronavirus.”

Do you have questions about the new technology? Find your answers here.






