For the first time ever the Isle of Wight’s Lord-Lieutenant’s flag will fly above the house as we drink tea from teapots – to mark the 75th anniversary of Victory in Europe Day.

EXCLUSIVE

The Isle of Wight’s Lord-Lieutenant Susie Sheldon says in 1945 when World War Two ended – the event marked the end of six years of suffering, loneliness, hardship and uncertainty.

In an exclusive interview, she said we should still be celebrating the occasion today – but at home and acknowledged the current “tough times” caused by the coronavirus pandemic.

Despite these unprecedented times, an address from the Queen, wreath-laying at a distance and a re-broadcast of Winston Churchill’s speech and address will take place.

Lord-Lieutenant Susie Sheldon told Isle of Wight Radio:

“We are going through a tough time now but we can celebrate and we should – because that was a major event. “We can celebrate in our own way at home, there is lots on TV and on the Radio… “We will have our bunting up and drink tea out of a teapot which we haven’t done for a long time… “Party but stay at home.”

She added that Islanders must be encouraged to download the coronavirus app which is being trialled by the Government on the Isle of Wight before the rest of the nation.

