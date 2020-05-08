Emergency services have been called to an incident in Bembridge this afternoon (Friday).

At least two ambulances are on the scene on Embankment Road alongside police.

The Hampshire and Isle of Wight Air Ambulance has also been called, alongside HM Coastguard.

Isle of Wight Radio understands there is at least one casualty.

*UPDATE 14.55

*The HM Coastguard helicopter is now landing at the scene.

*UPDATE 15.13

It’s understood the patient is now being transferred to Southampton General Hospital.

More Follows…



