Staff at a Ryde care home have been ‘braving the shave’ today (Friday) – with all the money raised going to the Isle of Wight’s Hospice.

Leonie, Rob, Tracey, Heidi and Simon – who specialise in learning disabilities at Southern Housing Group’s 22 Argyll Street care home have had their locks chopped for Mountbatten – which will host its virtual Walk the Wight on Sunday.



Emma Bound, Care and Support Registered Manager for Southern 360 said:

‘Our support workers wanted to raise funds to help our local hospice. Mountbatten has been there for our residents and team members during some difficult times and now, with charities being hit hard by Covid-19, the team wanted to help.’

Tracey MacNeill, Southern 360 Learning Disability Support Worker said:

‘It’s a tough time for everyone so we wanted to do something fun for our residents to enjoy watching that would also raise money for charity. Although the lockdown means we can’t do some of our normal fundraising activities, we came up with the idea of having our hair shaved at the home.’

Mountbatten’s CEO, Nigel Hartley, added:

‘We are really grateful for Southern Housing Group’s fundraising efforts and their video certainly raised a smile or two. During lockdown it’s nice to knowpeople are thinking of us. Unfortunately, our annual Walk the Wight fundraising event had to be cancelled this year, so every donation from the local community helps.’

To sponsor the team, visit their JustGiving donation page here.






