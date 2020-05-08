Community Groups from across the Isle of Wight have come together, remotely, to put together a film celebrating and commemorating the 75th Anniversary of VE Day today (Friday).

The film includes unseen footage of celebrations and local memories, as well as contributions from the Island’s Lord Lieutenant, Archdeacon and President of the Island’s Royal British Legion.

The Island’s Lord-Lieutenant Susie Sheldon said:

‘At this most difficult of times, it is important to take a moment to reflect on the events of 75 years ago and, as best we can safely, pay tribute and mark the occasion – and, I hope, in some small way this helps respect the anniversary, as well as recognises the challenges faced by the community at this time’.

Archdeacon, the Venerable Peter Leonard added:

‘We can only gather virtually, but still joyfully, as those that gathered on that first VE Day, glad of each other and grateful for laughter and love that follows times of sadness and loss’.

The 18-minute film also includes a reading of the ‘Cry For Peace’, the last post, a performance of ‘We’ll Meet Again’ and some historic footage of the events of 8 May 1945.

Royal British Legion President on the Isle of Wight Ian Ward BEM said:

‘Whilst events planned for this year can’t proceed, but in different ways, we can still remember the sacrifices made 75 years ago; take time today to take part, in some safe way, in this national occasion; and think forward to when we will be able to meet up again and share the memories of what this day means to us all’.

The film can be streamed via YouTube here.





