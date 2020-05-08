How will you be celebrating the 75th anniversary of Victory in Europe Day today (Friday)? Cowes Heritage has shared photos with Isle of Wight Radio of celebrations held on the Isle of Wight in 1945.

Scroll for photos…

At the time Island children were entertained with live jazz, sports and Punch and Judy at street parties in Cowes, Northwood and Gurnard – followed by music late into the night.

Residents of Elm Road, Upper Newport Road and Upper Mill Hill also hosted tea time celebrations with entertainment for locals in the town.

Meanwhile, at Northwood, the celebrations centred around a huge bonfire at the Pallance Road/Wyatts Lane junction – as well as a silent tribute to those ‘who never came back’.

Scroll through pictures from Cowes Heritage here.

As previously reported, the Island’s Lord-Lieutenant is encouraging us to party – but do so at home.

Meanwhile, you can watch a virtual choir – with Niton Primary and The Bay CE School singing a rendition of ‘We’ll Meet Again’ to mark the occasion.

Send us pictures of your celebrations to [email protected]





