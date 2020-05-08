Police and emergency teams are continuing their search for a missing Isle of Wight woman.

Charlotte Mullen, 32, was last seen in the Brading area at around 4.45pm on Wednesday (6).

Last night, police issued an appeal to help locate her whereabouts.

Officers, coastguard teams and Sandown and Shanklin Independent Lifeboat were searching in the Yaverland, Culver Down and Sandown locations.

When seen, Charlotte was wearing dark blue trousers, black socks but no shoes, a white knitted top and a black zip up hoody with a pink lined hood.

She is described as being five feet five inches tall, of slim building with long dyed red hair which is normally in a bun, the roots of her hair are showing which are brown. Charlotte also has a small scar on her forehead, above her right eye.

Her family and police are growing increasingly concerned for her welfare.

Officers will be calling on addresses to check gardens and outbuildings.

Volunteers from Wight Search & Rescue are assisting in the search.

If you have seen Charlotte or know of her whereabouts, call police on 101, quoting reference 44200160643.



