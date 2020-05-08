To mark the 75th anniversary of VE Day, St Vincent’s Retirement Home in Ryde is holding a street party for their residents – with a themed cake also baked for the occasion.

Stuart James from Wightlink said:

“We know that care homes are going through a really difficult time at the moment so wanted to make a small gesture to share a little joy,”

“We are proud to support our armed forces throughout the year and hope the veterans have a wonderful afternoon celebrating.”