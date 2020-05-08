Wightlink is treating veterans at a care home in Ryde to a delicious cake – as part of their VE Day celebrations.
To mark the 75th anniversary of VE Day, St Vincent’s Retirement Home in Ryde is holding a street party for their residents – with a themed cake also baked for the occasion.
Stuart James from Wightlink said:
“We know that care homes are going through a really difficult time at the moment so wanted to make a small gesture to share a little joy,”
“We are proud to support our armed forces throughout the year and hope the veterans have a wonderful afternoon celebrating.”
Jessica McGovern, deputy manager at St Vincent’s said:
“It was a lovely surprise to hear that Wightlink wanted to treat our veteran residents on VE Day. The cake will be a welcome addition to our celebrations, which will give all of us a chance to have some fun in what are challenging times. Thank you Wightlink!”