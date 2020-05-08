A tortoise which went missing from Yaverland has turned up – on train tracks in Brading!

Island Line signaller, David ‘Howie’ Howes, said he received a call from a colleague this morning (Friday), alerting him to the tortoise on the line at Brading.

David made a few calls and Island Line staff managed to safely rescue the tortoise and reunite it with its owners.

David said:

”I couldn’t believe it and thought it was a wind up. Turns out he went missing a week ago!

”We managed to get hold of the owners – because their phone number was written on its shell!”

He joked:

“Sadly it’s been fined £2,000 for trespass on the railway and the Police have been notified as it has complete disregard for flouting the current lockdown which is in place.

“A big thanks to Alan Martin for spotting it, Richard Ridley, Andy Pomroy, Granny, Steve and Kev for a successful outcome.”



