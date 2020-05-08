The Bay CE School and Niton Primary have joined together to create a virtual choir to mark the 75th anniversary of VE Day today (Friday).

Teachers, parents, students and Governors have come together to sing the 1940’s classic song ‘We’ll Meet Again’ to mark the event.

The video was created by Luke Mulhern, the Music Teacher at The Bay Primary School.

Watch it here…

Carisbrooke and Newport Primary have also created a virtual choir to mark the event.

They have come together to sing Vera Lynn’s classic ‘The White Cliffs of Dover’.

Watch it here…





