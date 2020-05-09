Residents of the Isle of Wight celebrated VE day in force yesterday (Friday), with socially distanced street parties, banners, bunting, and an Island wide sing-a-long!

Whilst celebrations were very different than expected due to the coronavirus lockdown restrictions and social distancing measures, the Island celebrated in its own unique fashion – 75 years after the end of the war.

As part of the commemoration and celebration, Island signing group Company B UK organised an Island wide singalong to Dame Vera Lynn’s We’ll Meet Again, which Isle of Wight Radio was proud to take part in by playing the song on air.

As part of the commemoration and celebration, Island signing group Company B UK organised an Island wide singalong to Dame Vera Lynn's We'll Meet Again, which Isle of Wight Radio was proud to take part in by playing the song on air.

The Island sings – 75th VE Day Anniversary Today is the 75th Anniversary of VE Day! To celebrate, we have put together an extra special video montage of last night – when the whole Island sang Dame Vera Lynn 'We'll Meet Again'Thank you so much to everyone who joined in! It was such an amazing moment!It is incredible to see how many people came together, especially in this difficult time, and it really brought tears to our eyes!

Slightly further afield, the current crew of the Polish warship Blyskawica – which helped to defend the Isle of Wight towns of Cowes and East Cowes during a heavy German air raid – released a video symbolising the close links with the Island.

VE Day Celebrations from Poland to the Isle of Wight WATCHThe crew of the Polish Navy warship the Blyskawica have created this video – with a message for Islanders on the 75th VE Day. Gepostet von Isle of Wight Radio am Freitag, 8. Mai 2020





