Islanders are being reminded to stay at home this Bank Holiday weekend to help further prevent the spread of the coronavirus.

Simon Bryant, the Isle of Wight Council’s director of public health, and spokesperson for the HIOW LRF said there are many of us sticking to the rules however an ‘increasing number’ of us are going out unnecessarily.

The Government is expected to give an update on the lockdown measures tomorrow at the daily news briefing (Sunday).

Simon Bryant said:

“We know this is hard, and that people are fed up and yearn to go out to spend time with friends and loves ones, but with people still becoming seriously ill and dying from the virus, and with no effective treatment available yet, now is not the time to push the boundaries.” “This bank holiday weekend, please celebrate VE Day at home with your immediate household, and virtually with friends and family — if we all keep going, we can get back to what, or who, we love sooner.”

Government guidance asks that we stay at home, which means:

Only going outside for food or health reasons or work (but only if you cannot work from home)

If you go out, staying two metres (6 feet) away from other people at all times

Washing your hands as soon as you get home

Not meeting others, even family or friends





