The Secretary of State for Health and Social Care, Matt Hancock, has released a video message to residents on the Isle of Wight.

In the video posted to his Twitter account, the Health Secretary thanks those on the Island who have downloaded the app – which, as previously reported by Isle of Wight Radio, now numbers over 50 thousand.

We want to say a huge thank you to all those on the Isle of Wight who have signed up for our pilot #coronavirus app for test & trace. pic.twitter.com/BGcV7xrlUh — Matt Hancock (@MattHancock) May 9, 2020





