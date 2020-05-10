People exercising in the Shanklin area are being warned to keep away from the seafront after another cliff fall.

The fall which was reported to HM Coastguard around 6.30pm yesterday evening (8th May) means the area is potentially dangerous to anyone using it.

Bembridge and Ventnor Coastguard Rescue Teams both attended along with Hampshire Police.

Duty controller for HM Coastguard, Rob Priestley said:

‘This is a serious rock fall and we’re strongly advising people to keep away from the area for at least the rest of the weekend. ‘We know that some people use it for their local exercise but we would advise everyone to find another walk rather than risk walking into further rock falls.’

Coastguard teams were called to reports of a cliff fall in Shanklin this evening (Saturday).Video by Bembridge Coastguard Rescue Team. Gepostet von Isle of Wight Radio am Samstag, 9. Mai 2020





