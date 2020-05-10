Prime Minister Boris Johnson has announced the roadmap to easing certain elements of the coronavirus lockdown restrictions in an address to the nation this evening (Sunday).

The PM started his address by acknowledging the sacrifice people across the nation have made and shared his condolences with families who have lost loved ones.

He went on to acknowledge the strain that the coronavirus is putting on the country’s businesses and the livelihoods of may.

The PM says that although the Government has a plan, it is a conditional plan which relies on the five conditions previously set out by the Government.

Boris Johnson has made it very clear that this week will not be the time that lockdown is ended, but has issued the following changes:

Those who can work from home should continue to do so. However, those who cannot work from home should be actively encouraged to go to work, for example, those in construction or manufacturing. Those people should avoid public transport in order to maintain social distancing. The Government will issue new guidance for employers to keep workplaces ‘covid secure’.

From Wednesday, people will be able to take advantage of unlimited exercise, and sit out in the sun in public areas, and drive to other destinations – but only with members of your own household. Social distancing must be maintained.

Fines will be increased for those who do not follow social distancing measures.

Dependant on the ‘R’ number and the data available, along with the number of new infections and the progress being made. If the nation begins to fulfill the conditions set out, then in the next few weeks and months we may be able to go further.

During the address to the nation, Mr Johnson also said:

He believes children could gradually return to primary school from 1 June at the earliest – beginning with reception, Year 1 and Year 6

At least some of the hospitality industry and other public places could begin to reopen in July at the earliest “if and only if the numbers support it

“It will soon be the time” to impose quarantine on people coming into the UK by air

The UK’s COVID-19 reproduction rate, also known as R, is between 0.5 and 0.9, “but potentially only just below one”

The lockdown measures “prevented this country from being engulfed by what could have been a catastrophe in which the reasonable worst-case scenario was half a million fatalities”

On a new five-stage COVID Alert Level, where one means the disease is no longer present and five is the most critical, the UK is currently at level four and “in a position to begin to move in steps to level three”.

Boris Johnson has reiterated that all stages of the plan will depend on the data and the guidance issued – and he ‘will not hesitate’ to put on the breaks.

The Government has also announced that quarantine restrictions will be placed on travelers entering the country.

