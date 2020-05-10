People on the Isle of Wight are asked to clap for Mountbatten this evening to celebrate the hard work done by its staff for Islanders in need.

At 6pm this evening, the time that most people would have crossed the Walk the Wight finish line at the Needles, we’re asked to head to our doorsteps and make some noise for those who have taken part in Walk The Wight Your Way to raise money for Mountbatten, along with the amazing staff working tirelessly to care for those using the hospice’s services.

Afterwards, we’re invited to join the Mountbatten Community Choir in singing “You’ll Never Walk Alone’.

Walk the Wight Your Way has raised an incredible total for Mountbatten, with Islanders taking part by climbing their stairs, walking in their gardens, or taking their daily exercise to raise the vital funds Mountbatten needs.

